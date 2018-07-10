IPPA-logo

2018 Winners – Architecture

Massimo Graziani1st Place Architecture

Massimo Graziani

Italy

1st Place – Architecture

Rampage
“A stair ramp from Rome in Via Allegri.”

Location: Rome, Italy
Shot on iPhone 7 Plus

KuangLong Zhang ⏤ 2nd - ARCHITECTURE

KuangLong Zhang

China

2nd Place – Architecture

Jameh Mosque of Isfahan
“This one of the oldest mosques in Iran and is the result of continual construction, reconstruction, additions and renovations on the site from around 771 C.E. to the end of the 20th century.”

Location: Ispahan, Iran
Shot on iPhone 7

Nasra Al Sharji ⏤ 3rd - ARCHITECTURE

Nasra Al Sharji

Oman

3rd Place – Architecture

Burj Khalifa Dubai
“I took this picture around 6:48 am from my hotel window as I was getting ready to head to work.”

Location: Shaikh Zayed Road Dubai
Shot on iPhone 6

Honorable Mentions

