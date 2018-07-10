2018 Winners – Architecture

Rampage
“A stair ramp from Rome in Via Allegri.”
Location: Rome, Italy
Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
2nd Place – Architecture
Jameh Mosque of Isfahan
“This one of the oldest mosques in Iran and is the result of continual construction, reconstruction, additions and renovations on the site from around 771 C.E. to the end of the 20th century.”
Location: Ispahan, Iran
Shot on iPhone 7
3rd Place – Architecture
Burj Khalifa Dubai
“I took this picture around 6:48 am from my hotel window as I was getting ready to head to work.”
Location: Shaikh Zayed Road Dubai
Shot on iPhone 6